Company News for Nov 16, 2020

  • The Walt Disney Co.'s (DIS - Free Report) shares rose 2.1% after posting fourth quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted loss per share of $0.20, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 loss per share.
  • Shares of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO - Free Report) climbed 7.1% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.76, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71.
  • Applied Materials Inc.'s (AMAT - Free Report) shares surged 4.3% after the company posted fiscal third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.25, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17.
  • Shares of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG - Free Report) advanced 3.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 revenues of $133 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $132.2 million.

