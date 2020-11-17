We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
This Week's 5 Must-See Retail Earnings Charts
Earnings season is beginning to wind down now.
However, there will still be over 250 companies expected to report earnings this week, including many of the important retailers, including the home remodeling retailers, furniture, department store and “essential” retailers that sell food alongside other products like tennis shoes and videogames.
Are the pandemic winners holding onto their edge?
Can the big box retailers continue to execute as the demand for online service surges?
Will the consumer continue to spend into this holiday season if there’s no further government stimulus package like there was in the spring?
These 5 retailers are some of the top names to watch this week.
All of them have excellent earnings surprise track records, even if their stock momentum is to the downside, instead of the up.
This Week’s 5 Must-See Retail Earnings Charts
1. Walmart (WMT - Free Report) has only missed twice since Zacks data began in 2017. That’s a strong earnings surprise record. Shares are up 28.8% year-to-date and the chart is looking more like a technology play than a 40 year old global retailer. Shares are at new all-time highs. Can it keep this momentum into 2021?
2. Home Depot (HD - Free Report) has only missed once since Zacks data began in 2017. That’s an impressive earnings surprise track record. Home Depot has been one of the top retailers for several years but 2020’s hot housing and home remodeling market has taken the shares to a new level. They’re up 27% year-to-date to another 5-year high. But is it too hot to handle?
3. Target Corp. (TGT - Free Report) has beat 7 quarters in a row. Shares have soared in 2020 as it was an essential retailer during the spring coronavirus shutdowns. They’re up 29% year-to-date. But can it keep the momentum to finish off the year?
4. L Brands (LB - Free Report) has only missed once in the last 5 years but that didn’t stop the shares from going on a 5-year slide. Shares have rallied 219% in the last 6 months. Is a recovery already priced into the parent of Victoria’s Secret?
5. Macy’s, Inc. (M - Free Report) has beat 4 quarters in a row but the shares remain depressed. They’re still down 53% year-to-date as the Street wonders if the department stores can survive the online onslaught. Can Macy’s turn it around during the economic recovery next year?
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>