Company News for Nov 17, 2020

  • Palo Alto Networks Inc.'s (PANW - Free Report) shares jumped 7.7% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.62, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34.
  • Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN - Free Report) surged 3.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.81, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51.
  • Simon Property Group Inc.'s (SPG - Free Report) shares climbed 5.7% after the company reduced the offer price of its proposed 80% stake in Taubman Centers Inc.
  • Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC - Free Report) gained 2.9% after the company agreed to acquire U.S. businesses of Spain’s BBVA for a consideration of approximately $11.6 billion.

