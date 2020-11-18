Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 17th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE - Free Report) is an integrated aerospace company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS - Free Report) is a provider of construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H - Free Report) is a hospitality company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Crexendo, Inc. (CXDO - Free Report) is a provider of unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 30 days.

New Relic, Inc. (NEWR - Free Report) is a software-as-a-service company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

