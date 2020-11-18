Simulations Plus’ ( SLP Quick Quote SLP - Free Report) fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of 11 cents per share remained flat on a year-over-year basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 10 cents. Moreover, revenues of $9.54 million surpassed the consensus mark by 0.85% and improved 18.9% year over year. Organic revenue growth was 7%. Software revenues accounted for 52% of the company’s total revenues and grew 24% year over year to $4.7 million. Organic software revenues remained flat at $3.8 million on a year-over-year basis. Meanwhile, Consulting revenues increased 14% year over year to $4.8 million. Moreover, consulting backlog at the end of fiscal 2020 was more than $10 million. However, the company witnessed difficulty in winning new business during the quarter due to disruption caused by the pandemic. Notably, software renewal rate for the quarter of 88% was lower owing to seasonality and coronavirus crisis induced business uncertainty. Nevertheless, software renewal rate for fiscal 2020 came in at 93%. Year-to-Date Price Performance Notably, on a year-to-date basis, shares of Simulations Plus have surged 133.8%, compared with the industry’s rise of 31.4%. Operating Details
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector worth considering are Jabil ( JBL Quick Quote JBL - Free Report) , Cadence Design Systems ( CDNS Quick Quote CDNS - Free Report) and NVIDIA ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) . Jabil sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Cadence and NVIDIA carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The long-term earnings growth rate for Jabil, Cadence and NVIDIA is currently pegged at 12%, 15.4%, and 20.1%, respectively.
Simulations Plus (SLP) Q4 Earnings Flat Y/Y, Revenues Beat
Simulations Plus’ (SLP - Free Report) fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of 11 cents per share remained flat on a year-over-year basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 10 cents.
Moreover, revenues of $9.54 million surpassed the consensus mark by 0.85% and improved 18.9% year over year. Organic revenue growth was 7%.
Software revenues accounted for 52% of the company’s total revenues and grew 24% year over year to $4.7 million. Organic software revenues remained flat at $3.8 million on a year-over-year basis. Meanwhile, Consulting revenues increased 14% year over year to $4.8 million.
Moreover, consulting backlog at the end of fiscal 2020 was more than $10 million.
However, the company witnessed difficulty in winning new business during the quarter due to disruption caused by the pandemic. Notably, software renewal rate for the quarter of 88% was lower owing to seasonality and coronavirus crisis induced business uncertainty.
Nevertheless, software renewal rate for fiscal 2020 came in at 93%.
Year-to-Date Price Performance
Notably, on a year-to-date basis, shares of Simulations Plus have surged 133.8%, compared with the industry’s rise of 31.4%.
Operating Details
Gross margin in the quarter under review was 72%, up approximately 100 basis points (bps) year over year. Software gross margin was 82% in this seasonally weak revenue growth quarter. Moreover, consulting gross margin came in at 62%.
Total operating expenses as a percentage of revenues expanded 170 bps to year over year 48.9%.
Non-GAAP operating income margin contracted 120 bps to 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Balance Sheet
As of Aug 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $49.2 million compared with $11.4 million as of Aug 31, 2019.
Fiscal 2021 Outlook
Simulations Plus aims to sustain organic growth in the range of 15% to 20% in fiscal 2021. Markedly, the company delivered organic growth of 18% in fiscal year 2020. Management anticipates incremental Lixoft revenues to contribute 3-5% to the top-line growth over the organic growth.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Simulations Plus has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector worth considering are Jabil (JBL - Free Report) , Cadence Design Systems (CDNS - Free Report) and NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) . Jabil sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Cadence and NVIDIA carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The long-term earnings growth rate for Jabil, Cadence and NVIDIA is currently pegged at 12%, 15.4%, and 20.1%, respectively.
