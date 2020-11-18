We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Has Amkor Technology (AMKR) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Amkor Technology (AMKR - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Amkor Technology is one of 615 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AMKR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMKR's full-year earnings has moved 24% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, AMKR has moved about 5.54% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 32.58%. This shows that Amkor Technology is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, AMKR belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 38.21% so far this year, meaning that AMKR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
AMKR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.