Is TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of TRI Pointe Group (TPH - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
TRI Pointe Group is one of 104 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TPH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPH's full-year earnings has moved 22.29% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, TPH has moved about 15.98% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 15.55% on a year-to-date basis. This means that TRI Pointe Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, TPH belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 27.67% so far this year, so TPH is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track TPH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.