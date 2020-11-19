Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Nov 19, 2020

  • Target Corp.'s (TGT - Free Report) shares gained 2.3% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.79, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61.
  • Shares of The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX - Free Report) rose 1.9% after reporting fiscal third-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.71, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41.
  • Lowe's Companies Inc.'s (LOW - Free Report) shares tumbled 8.2% after the company guided that its fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 comparable sales will grow only 15 - 20%.
  • Shares of La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB - Free Report) increased 3% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.82, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50.

Published in

consumer-discretionary retail