New Strong Sell Stocks for November 19th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 30 days.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN - Free Report) is focused on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN - Free Report) is an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.9% downward over the last 30 days.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN - Free Report) is a designer and manufacturer of organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Mercury General Corporation (MCY - Free Report) is engaged in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 30 days.

insurance medical semiconductor