We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 19th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 30 days.
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN - Free Report) is focused on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Celsion Corporation (CLSN - Free Report) is an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.9% downward over the last 30 days.
eMagin Corporation (EMAN - Free Report) is a designer and manufacturer of organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Mercury General Corporation (MCY - Free Report) is engaged in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.