New Strong Sell Stocks for November 20th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.7% downward over the last 30 days.

BEST Inc. (BEST - Free Report) is a smart supply chain service provider in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 51.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Cortexyme, Inc. (CRTX - Free Report) is focussed on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU - Free Report) is engaged in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR - Free Report) is a provider of a cloud communications platform for enterprises. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 30 days.

