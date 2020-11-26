Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 25th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cameco Corporation (CCJ - Free Report) produces and sells uranium. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 88.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB - Free Report) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL - Free Report) operates as a cruise company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS - Free Report) operates as an oilfield service company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC - Free Report) is a security technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) - free report >>

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) - free report >>

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) - free report >>

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) - free report >>

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC) - free report >>

Published in

industrial-products oil-energy tech-stocks travel-leisure