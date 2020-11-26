More In-Depth Research from Zacks
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) - free report >>
Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) - free report >>
Gartner, Inc. (IT) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Why Zacks? Learn to Be a Better Investor.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) - free report >>
Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) - free report >>
Gartner, Inc. (IT) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
ABM Industries (ABM) Announces JFKIAT Partnership Expansion
ABM Industries Incorporated(ABM - Free Report) yesterday announced that it has expanded partnership with JFKIAT which operates Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
ABM will work with JFKIAT for integration of its ABM EnhancedClean program to the cleaning procedures that were incorporated in Terminal 4 at the initial stages of the pandemic.
Notably, ABM EnhancedClean is an infectious disease and industrial hygiene expert-backed certified disinfection process aimed at enabling viral protection for a long term. It fights surface-based spread of COVID-19 and other seasonal viruses.
The process under the program involves trained and certified disinfection specialists cleaning high-touch surfaces frequently at regular intervals and performing disinfection with electrostatic sprayers.
Our Take
The move is expected to benefit ABM’s Aviation segment that provides janitorial services to airlines and airports. The segment’s performance in the third quarter of 2020 was extremely weak due to coronavirus-induced global travel decline and flight reductions. Revenues declined 56% year over year to $116.4 million.
Notably, ABM shares have gained 6.1% over the past year, significantly underperforming the 46% rally of the industry it belongs to and 16.1% gain of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
ABM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Republic Services (RSG - Free Report) , Gartner (IT - Free Report) and Insperity (NSP - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1(Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
Long-term earnings (three to five years) growth rate for Republic Services, Gartner and Insperity is estimated at 9.4%, 13.5% and 15%, respectively.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market. Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>