PPG Industries (PPG) Rolls Out Envirocron HeatSense Coating
PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG - Free Report) announced the launch of PPG Envirocron HeatSense powder coating for heat-sensitive wood and wood-composite applications, like medium density fiberboard (MDF), hardwood, plywood and similar products.
The latest addition is engineered to create design freedom and offer multiple advantages in the office furniture space, such as sealed edges that improve moisture resistance and increase the life of products.
The Envirocron HeatSense coating is designed to complement the newest developments in low-temperature cure technology. It is prepared to overcome the restrictions that have earlier prevented powder coatings from being a feasible option for the wood-finish market. It encapsulates the substrate with a smooth, durable finish, providing a moisture barrier and enabling design freedom, unlike laminated coatings.
Enabling freedom of design, when applied and cured properly, the coating facilitates wood manufacturers to finish their products in a range of colors, textures, special effects and antimicrobial protected coating options.
PPG is executing an aggressive cost cutting and restructuring strategy, which will likely support margins.
The company expects to achieve restructuring savings of $30-$35 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. It also anticipates total sales volume for the fourth quarter to be down a low-to-mid-single digit percentage, differing by region and business.
Moreover, it expects corporate expenses of $55-$60 million and net interest expenses of $28-$30 million for the fourth quarter.
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
PPG Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
