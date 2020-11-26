We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is Logitech International (LOGI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Logitech International (LOGI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Logitech International is one of 615 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LOGI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOGI's full-year earnings has moved 77.33% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, LOGI has moved about 75.04% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 32.90%. This means that Logitech International is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, LOGI belongs to the Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 32.56% this year, meaning that LOGI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to LOGI as it looks to continue its solid performance.