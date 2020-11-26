We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Has FedEx (FDX) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is FedEx (FDX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
FedEx is one of 140 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FDX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FDX's full-year earnings has moved 49.47% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, FDX has moved about 92.90% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 15.16% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, FedEx is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, FDX belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 73.40% so far this year, so FDX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
FDX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.