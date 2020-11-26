In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Has Polymetal International PLC Sponsored (AUCOY) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Polymetal International PLC Sponsored (AUCOY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
Polymetal International PLC Sponsored is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 235 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AUCOY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUCOY's full-year earnings has moved 16.39% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, AUCOY has gained about 40.21% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 12.45% on average. This shows that Polymetal International PLC Sponsored is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, AUCOY belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #205 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.08% this year, meaning that AUCOY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track AUCOY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.