Is Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Asbury Automotive Group (ABG - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ABG and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.
Asbury Automotive Group is one of 206 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ABG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABG's full-year earnings has moved 19.61% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that ABG has returned about 8.08% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 39.17%. As we can see, Asbury Automotive Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, ABG is a member of the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 39.39% so far this year, so ABG is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on ABG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.