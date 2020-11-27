In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Are you "Profiting from the Pros?"
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Why Old Republic (ORI) is Such a Great Value Stock Pick Right Now
Value investing is always a very popular strategy, and for good reason. After all, who doesn’t want to find stocks that have low PEs, solid outlooks, and decent dividends?
Fortunately for investors looking for this combination, we have identified a strong candidate which may be an impressive value; Old Republic International Corporation (ORI - Free Report) .
Old Republic in Focus
ORI may be an interesting play thanks to its forward PE of 9.6, its P/S ratio of 0.9, and its decent dividend yield of 4.6%. These factors suggest that Old Republic is a pretty good value pick, as investors have to pay a relatively low level for each dollar of earnings, and that ORI has decent revenue metrics to back up its earnings.
Old Republic International Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Old Republic International Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Old Republic International Corporation Quote
But before you think that Old Republic is just a pure value play, it is important to note that it has been seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate front as well. For current year earnings, the consensus has gone up by 11.8% in the past 60 days, thanks to one upward revision in the past two months compared to none lower.
This estimate strength is actually enough to push ORI to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting it is poised to outperform. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
So really, Old Republic is looking great from a number of angles thanks to its PE below 20, a P/S ratio below one, and a strong Zacks Rank, meaning that this company could be a great choice for value investors at this time.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot stocks we're targeting >>