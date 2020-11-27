In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Are you "Profiting from the Pros?"
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Looks Good: Stock Adds 8.6% in Session
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of 76-89 cents per share in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past month, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher in the same time frame, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Matinas BioPharma. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
Matinas BioPharma currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. Price
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. price | Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. Quote
A better-ranked stock in the Medical – Drugs industry is Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot stocks we're targeting >>