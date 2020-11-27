We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Delta (DAL) to Commence Atlanta-Rome COVID-Tested Flights
Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) plans to launch COVID-tested flights between Atlanta, GA and Rome that would help customers enter Italy without undergoing the mandatory quarantine period. This is a first-of-its-kind transatlantic corridor to be introduced since the coronavirus-led travel restrictions were imposed in March. As coronavirus keeps air-travel demand suppressed, the airline is trying out ways to facilitate travel.
Starting Dec 19, this Atlanta, GA-based carrier will begin a trial to test customers and crew on its newly relaunched flights from Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Rome-Fiumicino International Airport. U.S. citizens travelling to Italy with permission for essential reasons such as work, health and education will have to test negative thrice to be allowed entry into Italy without quarantine requirements. First, a COVID Polymerase Chain Reaction test will be conducted up to 72 hours before departure. This will be followed by a rapid test at the Atlanta airport before boarding, and a test once again upon arrival in Italy.
Customers returning to the United States will also have to undergo a rapid test at Rome-Fiumicino. Upon arrival in the United States, they will also be asked to provide certain information that would help with CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) contact-tracing protocols.
Earlier this month, Delta, which has been keeping its middle seats vacant to ensure passenger safety, announced an extension of this plan through Mar 30, 2021. Previously, Delta, carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), had blocked middle seats until Jan 6, 2021.
The move sets Delta apart from its fellow airline players, most of which either aim to do away with blocking middle seats much earlier or have already lifted the protocol. Southwest Airlines (LUV - Free Report) will not be blocking middle seats post Nov 30, 2020. Meanwhile, management at JetBlue Airways (JBLU - Free Report) no longer guarantees that the middle or adjacent seats will be left unoccupied from Jan 8, 2021 onward. Since July, American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) has already started operating flights at 100% capacity.
While American Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #4, Southwest and JetBlue carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
