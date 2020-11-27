Back to top

Company News for Nov 27, 2020

  • Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK - Free Report) jumped 37.6% after Salesforce.com reported that they are in talks to buy the business communications software company.
  • Shares of BRP Inc. (DOOO - Free Report) rose 3.3% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.60 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus estimate of $1.01.
  • Shares of WidePoint Corporation (WYY - Free Report) surged 27.5% after the company announced a $500 million contract from the Department of Homeland Security.
  • Shares of Renalytix AI plc (RNLX - Free Report) jumped 31.7% after the company and Kantaro Biosciences’ joint venture received FDA Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-SeroKlir antibody test kit.

