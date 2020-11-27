We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of DELL and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.
Dell Technologies is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 615 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DELL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL's full-year earnings has moved 1.66% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, DELL has moved about 34.95% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 33.42% on average. As we can see, Dell Technologies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, DELL belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, a group that includes 32 individual companies and currently sits at #111 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 35.46% so far this year, so DELL is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to DELL as it looks to continue its solid performance.