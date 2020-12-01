We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AstraZeneca (AZN) Forxiga Approved in Japan for Heart Failure
AstraZeneca plc (AZN - Free Report) announced that Japan’sMinistry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has granted approval to expand the label of Forxiga for the treatment of chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) in adults with and without type-II diabetes (T2D). The sNDA was based on positive results from the DAPA-HF phase III study on Farxiga.
Data from the DAPA-HF study showed that Forxiga, in addition to standard of care, reduced the risk of the composite outcome versus placebo by 26%.
Forxiga was approved in EU fora similar label expansion last month and in the United States in May 2020.
This year so far, AstraZeneca’s shares have risen 9.4% compared with an increase of 4.9% for the industry.
Several outcomes studies are ongoing on Farxiga for heart failure indications and chronic kidney disease (CKD) indications under the DapaCare clinical program. DAPA-HF is part of the DapaCare program. Farxiga (Forxiga’s name in United States) is being studied in the DELIVER study to evaluate its effect on patients with heart failure (HF) with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). DAPA-MI study is evaluating patients without T2D following an acute myocardial infarction (MI) or heart attack. DAPA-CKD has been conducted in patients with CKD.
Farxiga/Forxiga, a key top-line driver of AstraZeneca, generated sales worth $1.38 billion in the nine months of 2020, representing 26% growth at constant exchange rates. Farxiga enjoys global leadership with a significant market share.
Other SGLT2 inhibitors available in the market are Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ - Free Report) Invokana and Lilly’s (LLY - Free Report) and Boehringer Ingelheim's Jardiance. Another successful diabetes medicine, which is not a SGLT2 drug, is Novo Nordisk’s (NVO - Free Report) GLP-1 drug, Victoza.
AstraZeneca currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream
Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.
Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>