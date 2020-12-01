Golar LNG (GLNG) Q3 Loss Wider than Expected, Revenues Miss

Golar LNG Limited ( GLNG Quick Quote GLNG - Free Report) incurred a loss (excluding 5 cents from non-recurring items) of 17 cents per share in third-quarter 2020, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 16 cents. Moreover, the metric increased 54% year over year. Low costs drove the bottom line. Adjusted revenues of $94.7 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $88.3 million. Total operating revenues came in at $95.2 million. The top line declined 4% year over year, owing to COVID-19 induced closure of the shipyard of the shipyard where Golar Tundra was being dry-docked and significant reduction in fleet utilization. Notably, FLNG Hilli Episeyo maintained its 100% commercial uptime in the quarter under review. FLNG revenues accounted for bulk (57.9%) of the company’s top line. Revenues from vessel and other operations was $40.2 million compared with $46.2 million reported in the second quarter. Notably, Time and voyage charter revenues plunged 16.4% sequentially. Additionally, Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”) earnings increased to $39,100 per day in the quarter under discussion, compared with $35,200 in third-quarter 2019. Golar LNG anticipates TCE earnings to be above $50,000 per day with utilization above 80% in fourth-quarter 2020. Vessel-operating expenses of $28.23 million increased 16.4% sequentially. The upside can be attributed to catch-up repairs and maintenance carried out following the lifting of COVID restrictions over the northern hemisphere summer months. Total administrative expenses dropped 7% from second-quarter 2020 to $7.98 million due to ongoing cost-reduction efforts such as lower payroll and travel costs. Project-development expenses of $1.2 million were flat year over year. The company, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), exited the third quarter with a cash balance of $238.9 million, of which $76.7 million was unrestricted cash. As of Sep 30, 2020, its total debt (current and non-current) was $2.54 billion. Sectorial Snapshot Apart from Golar LNG, let’s take a look at some other Zacks Transportation sector’s third-quarter earnings like Kirby Corp.’s (. KEX Quick Quote KEX - Free Report) , J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( JBHT Quick Quote JBHT - Free Report) and United Airlines Holdings, Inc. ( UAL Quick Quote UAL - Free Report) Kirby reported mixed third-quarter 2020 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenue missing the same. Earnings of 46 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9 cents. However, the bottom line plunged 42.5% year over year. Total revenues of $496.6 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $526.5 million and declined 25.5% year over year. The top line was hurt by decline in revenues in the marine transportation and the distribution and services segments stemming from the coronavirus-induced weak economic conditions. J.B. Hunt reported mixed third-quarter 2020 results, with earnings missing estimates and revenues beating the same. Quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26. Moreover, the bottom line declined 15.7% year over year due to disappointing performance in its intermodal (JBI) unit. Total operating revenues increased 4.6% to $2,472.5 million. Revenues also beat the consensus mark of $2,345.2 million. United Airlines incurred a loss (excluding $1.83 from non-recurring items) of $8.16 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $7.63. Results were hurt by coronavirus-induced weakness in air-travel demand. Moreover, operating revenues of $2,489 million slumped 78.1% year over year and lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,570.1 million. The year-over-year plunge was caused by 84.3% drop in passenger revenues to $1,649 million. Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream
Golar LNG (GLNG) Q3 Loss Wider than Expected, Revenues Miss
Golar LNG Limited (GLNG - Free Report) incurred a loss (excluding 5 cents from non-recurring items) of 17 cents per share in third-quarter 2020, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 16 cents. Moreover, the metric increased 54% year over year. Low costs drove the bottom line.
Adjusted revenues of $94.7 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $88.3 million. Total operating revenues came in at $95.2 million. The top line declined 4% year over year, owing to COVID-19 induced closure of the shipyard of the shipyard where Golar Tundra was being dry-docked and significant reduction in fleet utilization. Notably, FLNG Hilli Episeyo maintained its 100% commercial uptime in the quarter under review.
FLNG revenues accounted for bulk (57.9%) of the company’s top line. Revenues from vessel and other operations was $40.2 million compared with $46.2 million reported in the second quarter. Notably, Time and voyage charter revenues plunged 16.4% sequentially. Additionally, Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”) earnings increased to $39,100 per day in the quarter under discussion, compared with $35,200 in third-quarter 2019. Golar LNG anticipates TCE earnings to be above $50,000 per day with utilization above 80% in fourth-quarter 2020.
Vessel-operating expenses of $28.23 million increased 16.4% sequentially. The upside can be attributed to catch-up repairs and maintenance carried out following the lifting of COVID restrictions over the northern hemisphere summer months.
Total administrative expenses dropped 7% from second-quarter 2020 to $7.98 million due to ongoing cost-reduction efforts such as lower payroll and travel costs. Project-development expenses of $1.2 million were flat year over year.
The company, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), exited the third quarter with a cash balance of $238.9 million, of which $76.7 million was unrestricted cash. As of Sep 30, 2020, its total debt (current and non-current) was $2.54 billion.
Sectorial Snapshot
Apart from Golar LNG, let’s take a look at some other Zacks Transportation sector’s third-quarter earnings like Kirby Corp.’s (KEX - Free Report) , J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT - Free Report) and United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL - Free Report) .
Kirby reported mixed third-quarter 2020 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenue missing the same. Earnings of 46 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9 cents. However, the bottom line plunged 42.5% year over year. Total revenues of $496.6 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $526.5 million and declined 25.5% year over year. The top line was hurt by decline in revenues in the marine transportation and the distribution and services segments stemming from the coronavirus-induced weak economic conditions.
J.B. Hunt reported mixed third-quarter 2020 results, with earnings missing estimates and revenues beating the same. Quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26. Moreover, the bottom line declined 15.7% year over year due to disappointing performance in its intermodal (JBI) unit. Total operating revenues increased 4.6% to $2,472.5 million. Revenues also beat the consensus mark of $2,345.2 million.
United Airlines incurred a loss (excluding $1.83 from non-recurring items) of $8.16 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $7.63. Results were hurt by coronavirus-induced weakness in air-travel demand. Moreover, operating revenues of $2,489 million slumped 78.1% year over year and lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,570.1 million. The year-over-year plunge was caused by 84.3% drop in passenger revenues to $1,649 million.
