Has BJs Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BJ and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 239 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BJ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's full-year earnings has moved 12.77% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, BJ has gained about 80.25% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 8.34% on a year-to-date basis. This means that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, BJ belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #114 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.91% this year, meaning that BJ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
BJ will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.