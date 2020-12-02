We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
JetBlue (JBLU) Lowers Expectations for Q4 Revenues & Cash Burn
JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU - Free Report) has reduced expectations for revenues and capacity in the fourth quarter of 2020. Additionally, the carrier anticipates cash burn to increase in the fourth quarter compared with its past expectation.
In a SEC filing, the Long Island City, New York-based carrier stated that it estimates flown capacity for the fourth quarter to decline 45-50% year over year compared with its previous expectation of a decrease of approximately 45%. The company plans to keep managing capacity on a rolling basis so that it is in line with demand.
Amid volatile booking trends, the carrier predicts revenues to plunge approximately 70% year over year compared with its earlier expectation of a decline of approximately 65%. Meanwhile, operating expenses are now anticipated to drop at least 30% year over year. Previously, the company expected the same to decrease 30%.
Based on current booking trends, as well as due to a delay in receipt of cash tax refunds of approximately $70 million, the airline forecasts average daily cash burn to be between $6 million and $8 million in the fourth quarter. Previously, the same was expected to be in the band of $4 million-$6 million.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
JetBlue carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR - Free Report) , United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS - Free Report) and GATX Corp. (GATX - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Shares of Landstar, UPS and GATX have gained more than 13%, 69% and 26% in the last six months respectively.
