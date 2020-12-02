We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why United Airlines (UAL) Shares Lost 48.6% YTD
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL - Free Report) shares have lost 48.6% of value in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s 25.3% decline.
Reasons for Plunge
The coronavirus outbreak is taking a significant toll on United Airlines. Due to slump in air-travel demand, the carrier incurred a loss in each of the first three quarters of 2020. Notably, passenger revenues plunged 68.4% year over year in the first nine months of 2020.
Due to the massive capacity cuts (available seat miles, a measure of capacity, are down 56.9% in the first nine months of 2020), non-fuel unit costs are surging. Notably, cost per available seat mile (CASM) excluding fuel, third-party business expenses, profit-sharing and special charges escalated in excess of 100% in the September quarter. The metric surged 72.3% in the first nine months of 2020.
Recent spike in coronavirus cases in the United States has hampered bookings. As a result, the carrier offered a bleak outlook for the December quarter. It now expects capacity to decline at least 55% year over year from a decline of approximately 55%, expected previously. Revenues are expected to slump nearly 67%.
Significant reduction in fuel prices since the beginning of this year is partly offsetting the adversity. In fact, low fuel prices (down 35.1% in third-quarter 2020) are driving the carrier’s bottom line.
Unfavorable Estimate Revisions
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year bottom-line widened from a loss of $23.65 to a loss of $26.67 per share in the past 60 days.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
United Airlines currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX - Free Report) , Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR - Free Report) and Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) . Landstar carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Knight-Swift and Herc Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Knight-Swift, Landstar and Herc Holdings is pegged at 15%, 12% and 12.6%, respectively.
Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.
Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>