Is MarineMax (HZO) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One stock to keep an eye on is MarineMax (HZO - Free Report) . HZO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.49 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 17.94. Over the last 12 months, HZO's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.70 and as low as 4, with a median of 11.21.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. HZO has a P/S ratio of 0.47. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.51.
Finally, our model also underscores that HZO has a P/CF ratio of 8.51. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. HZO's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.79. Over the past 52 weeks, HZO's P/CF has been as high as 10.83 and as low as 3.32, with a median of 7.73.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in MarineMax's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that HZO is an impressive value stock right now.