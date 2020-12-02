We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) closed at $361.36, marking a -0.99% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.
Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 0.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 23.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 12.12%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from LMT as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.41, up 21.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17 billion, up 7.07% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $24.48 per share and revenue of $65.35 billion, which would represent changes of +11.53% and +9.25%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% higher within the past month. LMT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, LMT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.76, so we one might conclude that LMT is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that LMT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.24 at yesterday's closing price.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
