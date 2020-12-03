Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Dec 3, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NTAP - Free Report) rallied 9.4% after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.05, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.72 per share.
  • Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS - Free Report) shares slid 19% following news that the U.S. Postal Service has delayed its awarding of the contract for truck replacement.
  • Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD - Free Report) advanced 1.2% after the company said that Amazon Web Services expanded its AMD-based offerings, also including dedicated game server hosting solution.
  • Patterson Co., Inc. (PDCO - Free Report) shares popped 15.3% after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.63, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) - free report >>

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) - free report >>

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) - free report >>

Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks computers medical semiconductor