Is FNF Group (FNF) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

FNF Group (FNF - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FNF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.49, which compares to its industry's average of 21.74. Over the past 52 weeks, FNF's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.93 and as low as 6.29, with a median of 10.45.

Investors should also note that FNF holds a PEG ratio of 1.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FNF's industry has an average PEG of 3.01 right now. Within the past year, FNF's PEG has been as high as 1.41 and as low as 1.35, with a median of 1.40.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in FNF Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that FNF is an impressive value stock right now.


