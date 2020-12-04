DOMO Beats on Q3 Earnings, Subscription Revenues Increase Y/Y

Domo ( DOMO Quick Quote DOMO - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP loss of 40 cents per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.1% and was narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 85 cents. Revenues of $53.6 million increased 19.8% year over year, primarily driven by customer addition. The figure also beat the consensus mark by 5%. Domo’s revenues for fiscal third quarter benefited from higher subscription revenues, much similar to its Zacks Internet-Software industry peers like Anaplan ( PLAN Quick Quote PLAN - Free Report) , Cloudera ( CLDR Quick Quote CLDR - Free Report) and Zuora ( ZUO Quick Quote ZUO - Free Report) . Notably, Anaplan’s, Cloudera’s and Zuora’s subscription revenues accounted for 91.4%, 90.6% and 77.7% of their respective third-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues. While Anaplan’s subscription revenues jumped 31.4% year over year, Cloudera’s and Zuora’s grew 18% and 15% respectively.
Domo’s subscription revenues contributed 87.4% of revenues and totaled $46.9 million, up 24% year over year. However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s professional services revenues declined 2.7% to $6.7 million, representing 12.6% of revenues. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Quarter Details
International revenues represented 24% of total revenues, unchanged sequentially.
Billings increased 25.3% year over year to $55.7 million. The solid growth was driven by strong new customer count growth, upsells and expansions, and high retention rates. Moreover, 59% of Domo’s customers were on the multi-year contracts at the end of the reported quarter. Remaining performance obligations grew 21% year over year to $248.8 million. In the quarter under review, gross profit rose 29.3% year over year to $39.2 million. Gross margin expanded 530 basis points (bps) to 73%. Notably, non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 70.7% in the reported quarter, up 600 bps. GAAP sales & marketing expenses decreased by 0.6% year over year to $29.6 million. GAAP research & development expenses also declined 6.1% to $16.5 million. However, GAAP general & administrative expenses increased 24.4% to $9.6 million. Total non-GAAP operating expenses decreased 6.2% year over year to $48.6 million, reflecting benefits of solid cost management. Non-GAAP operating loss of $8.7 million was narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $21.2 million. Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Oct 31, 2020, Domo had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $83.8 million compared with $83 million as of Jul 31, 2020.
Moreover, adjusted net cash flow from operations was $1.4 million against net cash used in operations of $4.8 million in the previous quarter and $19.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Guidance
For fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, revenues are anticipated between $53.3 million and $54.3 million. Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected between 42 cents and 46 cents.
Billings are expected to total $72 million. Domo expects expenses to increase modestly on a sequential basis. Adjusted net cash flow from operations is expected to be approximately $1.5 million. For fiscal 2021, revenues are now anticipated between $206.6 million and $207.6 million (up from the previous guidance of $202.5-$206.5 million). Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected between $1.83 and $1.87. Billings are expected to be $222 million, up from the previous guidance of $208 million. Adjusted cash used in operations is expected be around $11 million. 5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favoritestock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Image: Bigstock
DOMO Beats on Q3 Earnings, Subscription Revenues Increase Y/Y
Domo (DOMO - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP loss of 40 cents per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.1% and was narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 85 cents.
Revenues of $53.6 million increased 19.8% year over year, primarily driven by customer addition. The figure also beat the consensus mark by 5%.
Domo’s revenues for fiscal third quarter benefited from higher subscription revenues, much similar to its Zacks Internet-Software industry peers like Anaplan (PLAN - Free Report) , Cloudera (CLDR - Free Report) and Zuora (ZUO - Free Report) .
Notably, Anaplan’s, Cloudera’s and Zuora’s subscription revenues accounted for 91.4%, 90.6% and 77.7% of their respective third-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues. While Anaplan’s subscription revenues jumped 31.4% year over year, Cloudera’s and Zuora’s grew 18% and 15% respectively.
Domo, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Domo, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Domo, Inc. Quote
Domo’s subscription revenues contributed 87.4% of revenues and totaled $46.9 million, up 24% year over year. However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s professional services revenues declined 2.7% to $6.7 million, representing 12.6% of revenues. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Quarter Details
International revenues represented 24% of total revenues, unchanged sequentially.
Billings increased 25.3% year over year to $55.7 million. The solid growth was driven by strong new customer count growth, upsells and expansions, and high retention rates.
Moreover, 59% of Domo’s customers were on the multi-year contracts at the end of the reported quarter. Remaining performance obligations grew 21% year over year to $248.8 million.
In the quarter under review, gross profit rose 29.3% year over year to $39.2 million. Gross margin expanded 530 basis points (bps) to 73%.
Notably, non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 70.7% in the reported quarter, up 600 bps.
GAAP sales & marketing expenses decreased by 0.6% year over year to $29.6 million. GAAP research & development expenses also declined 6.1% to $16.5 million. However, GAAP general & administrative expenses increased 24.4% to $9.6 million.
Total non-GAAP operating expenses decreased 6.2% year over year to $48.6 million, reflecting benefits of solid cost management.
Non-GAAP operating loss of $8.7 million was narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $21.2 million.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Oct 31, 2020, Domo had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $83.8 million compared with $83 million as of Jul 31, 2020.
Moreover, adjusted net cash flow from operations was $1.4 million against net cash used in operations of $4.8 million in the previous quarter and $19.5 million in the year-ago quarter.
Guidance
For fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, revenues are anticipated between $53.3 million and $54.3 million. Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected between 42 cents and 46 cents.
Billings are expected to total $72 million.
Domo expects expenses to increase modestly on a sequential basis. Adjusted net cash flow from operations is expected to be approximately $1.5 million.
For fiscal 2021, revenues are now anticipated between $206.6 million and $207.6 million (up from the previous guidance of $202.5-$206.5 million). Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected between $1.83 and $1.87.
Billings are expected to be $222 million, up from the previous guidance of $208 million.
Adjusted cash used in operations is expected be around $11 million.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favoritestock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>