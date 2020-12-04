We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
J&J (JNJ) Files BLA for Lung Cancer Candidate Amivantamab
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) announced that it has submitted a biologics license application (“BLA”) to the FDA for its investigational, fully human EGFR-MET bispecific antibody, amivantamab. The BLA is seeking approval of amivantamab for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, whose disease has progressed on/after platinum-based chemotherapy.
The BLA submission for amivantamab was based on data from the monotherapy arm of the phase I CHRYSALIS study, which evaluated amivantamab as a monotherapy as well as in combination with third-generation tyrosine-kinase inhibitor lazertinib in advanced NSCLC.
Per the press release, the company has established an expanded access program in the United States for patients aged 18 year and above, who may be eligible to get access to amivantamab while the application is under review in the region.
Shares of J&J have inched up 2.2% so far this year compared with the industry’s increase of 1.6%.
We note that in 2012, Janssen, J&J’s subsidiary, entered into a collaboration with Danish biotech company Genmab A/S (GMAB - Free Report) for developing bispecific antibodies using the latter’s proprietary DuoBody technology platform. The BLA for amivantamab marks the first regulatory filing for such a product candidate which has been developed using Genmab’s DuoBody technology platform.
Meanwhile, amivantamab, upon potential approval, is likely to face stiff competition as the NSCLC market is highly crowded. Several established drugs are already approved to address the given indication.
Pfizer’s (PFE - Free Report) Vizimpro is approved for treating previously untreated EGFR-mutated NSCLC patients. Several other therapies are also approved for treating similar indication including AstraZeneca’s (AZN - Free Report) Tagrisso. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly’s Cyramza was approved in United States for first-line EGFR mutation positive NSCLC in May 2020.
Zacks Rank
J&J currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>