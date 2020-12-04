We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Ameresco (AMRC) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Ameresco (AMRC - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Ameresco is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 256 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AMRC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRC's full-year earnings has moved 10.14% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, AMRC has moved about 152.06% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of -27.84% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Ameresco is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, AMRC belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.22% so far this year, so AMRC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on AMRC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.