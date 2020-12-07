We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
American Airlines (AAL) Sees Demand Slowdown Amid COVID-19 Spike
Amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the United States, American Airlines Group (AAL - Free Report) has seen a slowdown in demand and forward bookings. This, in turn, is expected to worsen the airline’s cash burn for the fourth quarter.
In a SEC filing dated Dec 4, the carrier stated that it had a “strong start” in the fourth quarter, but “rising COVID-19 case counts and associated travel restrictions in the immediate period leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday have resulted in a slowing of net bookings growth, which has persisted into December”.
Due to this slowing demand as well as modestly higher fuel prices, the Fort Worth, TX-based company anticipates fourth-quarter average daily cash burn at the high end of its guided range of $25-$30 million per day. Consequently, the company expects to end the fourth quarter with more than $14 billion in total available liquidity, which includes the undrawn portion of its CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act loan and excludes additional proceeds from the sale of its common stock that it may carry out.
American Airlines Group Inc. Price
With coronavirus weighing significantly on air-travel demand, airlines are persistently under pressure. Evidently, American Airlines incurred losses in each of the first three quarters of 2020, mainly due to weak passenger revenues, which declined 64.2% year over year in the first nine months of 2020.
