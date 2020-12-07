Back to top

Company News for Dec 7, 2020

  • Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL - Free Report) declined 4.7% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues of $750.1 million, short of Zacks Consensus Estimate of $750.4 million.
  • Yext Inc.’s (YEXT - Free Report) shares plummeted 18.8% after the company gave weaker-than-expected guidance for the ongoing quarter.
  • Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU - Free Report) jumped 5.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.22 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share.
  • Cloudera, Inc.’s (CLDR - Free Report) shares surged 7.2% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share, beating to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.04 per share.

