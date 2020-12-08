We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 8th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER - Free Report) produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 69.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN - Free Report) is a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NAVB - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF - Free Report) is a staffing company that engages in the acquisition of staffing companies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
ProSight Global, Inc. (PROS - Free Report) operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.6% downward over the last 30 days.
