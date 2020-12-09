We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $359.23, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.5%.
Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 0.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 19.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.42%.
LMT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, LMT is projected to report earnings of $6.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17 billion, up 7.07% from the prior-year quarter.
LMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $24.48 per share and revenue of $65.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.53% and +9.25%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher within the past month. LMT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, LMT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.69, which means LMT is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that LMT has a PEG ratio of 2.22 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
