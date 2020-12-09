We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA - Free Report) closed at $41.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.04% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.5%.
Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had gained 6.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.42%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from WBA as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect WBA to post earnings of $1.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $34.89 billion, up 1.59% from the year-ago period.
WBA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.83 per share and revenue of $142.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.9% and +2.33%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for WBA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. WBA is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, WBA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.78. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.92.
We can also see that WBA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.76. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 122, putting it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
