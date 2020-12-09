Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Cohen & Steers (CNS) November AUM Up on Solid Markets, Inflows

Read MoreHide Full Article

Cohen & Steers (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $76.7 billion as of Nov 30, 2020, which increased 7.7% from the prior-month level. Net inflows of $458 million and market appreciation of $5.2 billion were partly offset by distributions of $221 million.

The company recorded total institutional accounts of $32.4 billion at the end of November, up 7.9% from the October-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $17.3 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.

Cohen & Steers recorded $33.7 billion in open-end funds, up 7.8% from a month ago. Also, close-end funds were $10.5 billion, which grew 6.5% from October 2020.

Cohen & Steers’ widespread product offerings, global reach and investment strategies continue to attract investors, thus, supporting revenue growth. However, mounting expenses are likely to impede bottom-line growth to some extent.

Shares of the company have gained 8.6% over the past six months compared with 19.8% growth recorded by the industry it belongs to.






Currently, Cohen & Steers carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Among other asset managers, Franklin Resources (BEN - Free Report) , Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) and T. Rowe Price (TROW - Free Report) are expected to release preliminary AUM results for November in the coming days.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) - free report >>

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) - free report >>

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) - free report >>

Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) - free report >>

Published in

finance