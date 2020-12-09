We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Fortune Brands (FBHS) Announces Quarterly Dividend Hike of 8%
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS - Free Report) , on Dec 8, announced that it is rewarding shareholders with hike in quarterly dividend rate. This marks its eighth consecutive year of dividend rate increase.
We believe that such shareholder-friendly policies of the company reflect a strong cash position.
Inside the Headlines
As revealed, Fortune Brands’ board of directors approved an 8% or 2 cents per share hike in the quarterly dividend rate, which jumped to 26 cents from 24 cents. On an annualized basis, the dividend increased to $1.04 from 96 cents per share.
Fortune Brands will pay out the revised amount on Mar 17, 2021, to shareholders on record as of Feb 26.
Shareholder-Friendly Policies
Fortune Brands believes in rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividend payments. In the last three years (2017-2019), the company’s cash dividend increased from 72 cents per share in 2017 to 88 cents in 2019. In December 2019, it had raised the quarterly dividend rate by 9%.
Further, the company paid out a dividend of $99.9 million in cash to its shareholders in the first nine months of 2020.
We believe that impressive financial performance in the quarters ahead is likely to enable it to continue rewarding its shareholders handsomely.
Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Estimate Revisions
Fortune Brands, with approximately $11.5 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company is likely to benefit from solid product portfolio and strength in its operating segments in the quarters ahead. Also, for 2020, it anticipates generating free cash flow of $590-$620 million.
In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has increased 6.2% to $4.09 for 2020 and 10.5% to $4.73 for 2021. Also, earnings estimates for the fourth quarter of 2020 have increased 9.4% to 1.16 per share.
In the past six months, the stock has gained 33.9% compared with the industry’s increase of 18.6%.
Other Key Picks
Some other top-ranked stocks from the same space are Allegion plc (ALLE - Free Report) , Brady Corporation (BRC - Free Report) and Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Allegion delivered a positive earnings surprise of 17.48%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Brady delivered a positive earnings surprise of 2.95%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Resideo delivered a positive earnings surprise of 212.23%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>