American Airlines (AAL) Expands Coronavirus Tests for U.S. Travel
American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL - Free Report) is expanding its pre-flight coronavirus-testing program to cover all U.S. destinations that have quarantine requirements. As coronavirus keeps customers away from air travel, the airline is ramping up safety measures to instill confidence among passengers.
Starting Dec 9, customers traveling to any U.S. city, state or territory with mandatory quarantine requirements, can avail the airline’s at-home testing facility through its partner LetsGetChecked, for travel commencing on or after Dec 12.
Some of the places where guests can avoid coronavirus-led travel restrictions, in case they test negative, include Alaska, Connecticut, Chicago, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Puerto Rico.
The airline plans to expand the testing program to accommodate other places in the United States as and when fresh travel restrictions are imposed.
In October, American Airlines started offering pre-travel coronavirus tests to customers traveling to Jamaica and Hawaii. Jamaican residents traveling to their home country can avail the testing facility at Miami International Airport and avoid the country’s quarantine requirements if they test negative. For customers traveling to Hawaii, this COVID-19-testing program is available at the airline’s Dallas Fort Worth International Airport hub. In November, the airline expanded the testing facility to new destinations in the Caribbean, Latin America and Hawaii.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
American Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Shares of Landstar, UPS and GATX have gained more than 22%, 56% and 32% in the last six months, respectively.
