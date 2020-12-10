We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Prologis (PLD) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Prologis (PLD - Free Report) closed at $96.43, marking a -0.5% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.94%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial real estate developer had lost 3.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 11.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.
PLD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.92, up 9.52% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $995.32 million, up 37.5% from the year-ago period.
PLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.77 per share and revenue of $3.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.9% and +33.74%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PLD should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PLD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, PLD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.74. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.43.
It is also worth noting that PLD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PLD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.95 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.