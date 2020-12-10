In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) - free report >>
Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) - free report >>
Gartner, Inc. (IT) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Did you earn +24.41% a year like the Zacks Rank? Perhaps time to learn more.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) - free report >>
Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) - free report >>
Gartner, Inc. (IT) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Paychex (PAYX) Unveils a Cost-Effective Retirement Plan
Paychex, Inc. (PAYX - Free Report) yesterday introduced the Pooled Employer Plan (“PEP”) in response to the provisions of the SECURE Act.
PEP enables collective participation of employers in a 401(k) plan that is administered by Paychex as a Pooled Plan Provider (P3). Employers get relief from fiduciary and administrative burden as P3 is plan sponsor as well as formal plan administrator. They need not communicate with or keep watch on third-party fiduciary services providers.
PEP is especially suitable for small- and medium-sized businesses as it allows them to deliver cost-effective retirement plan options with simplified plan management.
Tom Hammond, Paychex’s vice president of Corporate Strategy and Product Management said, "Not only has the COVID-19 pandemic made business more complex than ever before, it's significantly impacted the financial security of millions of Americans. Expanding retirement plan access is critical to the long-term financial wellbeing of workers nationwide."
Notably, Paychex shares have gained 20.6% over the past six months, outperforming the 16.5% rally of the industry it belongs to and 16.1% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Paychex currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Republic Services (RSG - Free Report) , Gartner (IT - Free Report) and Insperity (NSP - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1(Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
Long-term earnings (three to five years) growth rate for Republic Services, Gartner and Insperity is estimated at 9.4%, 13.5% and 15%, respectively.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>