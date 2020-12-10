We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Noble Midstream Closes Chevron Integration to Boost Cash Flow
Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX - Free Report) announced the successful consolidation of its business into its new Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) affiliate, following the acquisition of its parent enterprise Noble Energy Inc. by Chevron.
The integration formed between Noble Midstream and Chevron is expected to expand midstream activities on the former’s dedicated acreage in Colorado’s Denver-Julesburg basin as well as the Delaware basin next year.
The partnership believes that Chevron is likely to operate in the DJ Basin, with major infrastructure facilities at the site. As a result, Noble Midstream plans to spend a larger share of its capital spending on connecting wells with nominal investments in large-scale facilities. However, the partnership is yet to unveil its final investment plans after getting clearance from the board in early 2021.
The partnership has mentioned that it does not expect material capital outlays in Equity Method Investments in the year ahead and expects a rising run-rate cash flow contribution next year through the intermediate and long-haul assets, which were put into operation or obtained this year. Further, Noble Midstream could face a workforce reduction and budgetary cuts by Chevron for the drilling activities across the United States in the coming years.
Notably, Noble Midstream expects to generate substantial cash flow of more than its capital expenditure in 2021 to reduce debt and maintain an excellent balance sheet.
Company Profile & Price Performance
Headquartered in Houston, TX, Noble Midstream is an energy infrastructure provider. The company’s stock has gained 37.5% in the past three months.
