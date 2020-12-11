In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (IMPUY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Did you earn +24.41% a year like the Zacks Rank? Perhaps time to learn more.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (IMPUY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Cameco (CCJ) Surges: Stock Moves 7.8% Higher
Cameco Corporation (CCJ - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $9.57 to $12.15 in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Cameco. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
Cameco currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) while its Earnings ESP is positive.
Cameco Corporation Price
Cameco Corporation price | Cameco Corporation Quote
A better-ranked stock in the Mining - Miscellaneous industry is Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (IMPUY - Free Report) , holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot stocks we're targeting >>