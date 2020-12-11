We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is BlackRock (BLK) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of BlackRock (BLK - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
BlackRock is a member of our Finance group, which includes 895 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BLK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLK's full-year earnings has moved 8.93% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that BLK has returned about 38.93% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 3.88%. This means that BlackRock is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, BLK belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #116 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18.33% so far this year, so BLK is performing better in this area.
Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on BLK as it attempts to continue its solid performance.