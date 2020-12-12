We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Twitter (TWTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Twitter (TWTR - Free Report) closed at $51.44, marking a +0.45% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.
Coming into today, shares of the short messaging service had gained 19.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.58%.
TWTR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TWTR is projected to report earnings of $0.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.16 billion, up 15.6% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.73 per share and revenue of $3.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of -130.8% and +3.78%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TWTR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TWTR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.