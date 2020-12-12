We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $21.61, moving +1.12% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 18.2% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 17.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from EPD as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, EPD is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.70 billion, down 16.34% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.09 per share and revenue of $27.25 billion, which would represent changes of -2.79% and -16.9%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.54% higher. EPD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note EPD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.23. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.8.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
