Health Catalyst (HCAT) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.1%

Health Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $33.15 to $38.92 in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen two positive estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Health Catalyst. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.  

Health Catalyst currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

A better-ranked stock in the Medical Info Systems industry is Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT - Free Report) , holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

